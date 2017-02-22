People voice their concerns about proposed Ridgeland landfill

RIDGELAND, MS (WJTV) — A proposed landfill is causing controversy in Ridgeland.

NCL Waste company wants to build a landfill on N. County Line Rd. The company hosted two listening sessions at the Potter’s House Fellowship Center to hear people’s concern Tuesday.

“We want you to hear us and take out advice we’re saying we don’t want it,” said Sylvia Thomas who lives in the area.

We’re told the area already has a landfill. Many people say they have issues with the smell, trash, and they said the constant truck traffic wears down the roads.

“It’s going to kill us,” said Draven Mccall. “Another landfill will just be pouring gas on the fire.”

Pastor Isaiah Williams says he is on board with the idea because he says the company has promised to clean up some of the headaches.

“Why not allow someone to be a good neighbor and help fix the problems that we have in the community,” said Williams.

MDEQ will gather all details about the project and will have a public hearing, before making a decision.

WJTV is told the area is zoned for landfill use.

 

