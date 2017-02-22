Reward offered for info on Madison Walmart shoplifting suspect

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison Police need your help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Authorities released a photo of the person they are looking for at this time.

On January 30 before midnight, police say the man in the photo stole an HP laptop from the Walmart in Madison.

We’re told he took the computer from the mounting bracket on a counter top in the electronics department where it was on display.

Police said the man put the computer underneath his jacket and left the store. Officers believe he was in a dark-colored SUV or a pickup truck that has a camper shell on top of the bed.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive identification and arrest of this person would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

