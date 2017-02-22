Roach Street road closure for repaving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Roach Street between Capitol Street and Pearl Street will be repaved Thursday.

Access will be limited to local traffic only. On-street parking will be prohibited.

This project is part of the Operation Orange Cone Neighborhood Streets project funded by the 1 Percent Sales Tax.

