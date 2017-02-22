Roach Street road closure for repaving

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Associated Press
Photo Courtesy: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Roach Street  between Capitol Street and Pearl Street will be repaved Thursday.

Access will be limited to local traffic only. On-street parking will be prohibited.

 

This project is part of the Operation Orange Cone Neighborhood Streets project funded by the 1 Percent Sales Tax.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s