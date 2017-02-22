Students participate in statewide tornado drill

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Several schools across Mississippi participated in a statewide tornado drill Wednesday.

The drill happened at 9:15 a.m. as a part of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

WJTV 12 was at Rouse Middle School in Brandon when the sirens went off. The students went into the hallways and covered their heads in the drill.

Government agencies and businesses were also asked to participate in the drill. Each day this week, the National Weather Service is giving out information on how to stay safe when severe weather hits.

Local weather information and alerts are available through the NWS online at the following websites:

