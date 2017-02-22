Traffic delays on I-20 West due to crash near Ellis Avenue exit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an accident on I-20 near the Ellis Avenue exit in Jackson.Traffic is backed up in the area.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the two westbound lanes are blocked.

Emergency crews and law enforcement officers are on the scene.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

