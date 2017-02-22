TRAFFIC: I-55 before Fortification near Exit 96C in Jackson

UPDATE: 02/22/2017 7:00am Delays are now estimated at forty minutes or less.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are reported on I-55 before Fortification Street near Exit 96C in Jackson.

The left lane of northbound traffic is blocked. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says an incident int he area is having a moderate impact on traffic, with delays of us to 55 minutes expected.

The exact nature of the incident is not known.

Drivers are reminded that a dense fog advisory is in effect until 9:00am today.

More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.