TRAFFIC: I-55 before Fortification near Exit 96C in Jackson

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

UPDATE: 02/22/2017 7:00am Delays are now estimated at forty minutes or less.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are reported on I-55 before Fortification Street near Exit 96C in Jackson.

The left lane of northbound traffic is blocked.  The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says an incident int he area is having a moderate impact on traffic, with delays of us to 55 minutes expected.

The exact nature of the incident is not known.

Drivers are reminded that a dense fog advisory is in effect until 9:00am today.

More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s