1 charged in connection with deadly University Blvd. shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person has been charged in a murder investigation that left a 27-year-old man dead last week.Jackson Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Grubbs.

He’s charged with the murder of Rafael Thompson.

Thompson was shot on the night of February 14 near University Boulevard and Natchez Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they learned that Thompson was deceased in the driver seat of a gold Dodge SUV. The vehicle was sitting in the right lane of northbound traffic.

He was shot multiple times.

Thompson is a graduate of the Mississippi School for the Deaf in Jackson.

JPD is seeking additional suspect information and more arrests could be possible.

