1 charged in deadly Yazoo City stabbing

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — Yazoo City police arrested one person in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Police said 44-year-old Joe Brown is charged with the crime.

A 24-year-old Yazoo City man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Brown is being held at the Yazoo City jail.

No other details have been released abut the stabbing investigation.

