1 wanted for burglaries in Warren, Issaquena counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help find a house burglary suspect.

The sheriff’s department is looking for Peter Van Pope. He is wanted on two counts of house burglary.

Authorities said he frequents the Eagle Lake Community and may be in Issaquena County. Deputies said Van Pope is also wanted there for multiple burglaries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to his arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477)

If you do not want a reward, you can call investigations at 601-636-1761.