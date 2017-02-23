3 charged for attempting to introduce contraband at Greene County prison

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections officials said three people, including two juveniles, are facing charges after they attempted to throw bags full of drugs and other contraband over the prison fence.

42-year-old Tony Maurice Shoots was arrested Saturday night after MDOC officials said one of two bags of contraband was discovered

between two perimeter fences at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County. The second bag was found nearby.

He is charged with introduction of contraband.

Authorities said in a separate case, MDOC officials stop a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from getting contraband inside the prison. We’re told that two large trash bags of contraband were seized after a Leakesville police officer, using information from SMCI K-9 unit, stopped the teensin a car near the prison on February 11.

Further investigation revealed that the teens intended to throw the bags over a fence. The content included:

Eight bags of tobacco at one pound each

Eight packs of rolling papers

51 cell phones (touch screen and flip)

$500 cash ( in $100 and $20 bills)

25 cell phone batteries

50 cell phone chargers

18.7 grams of marijuana

4.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

1.1 grams of suspected cocaine

2.1 grams of suspected heroin

“Contraband thrown on prison grounds is a major way cell phones get in the hands of inmates who use them to post on Facebook or call outside in violation of MDOC rules and regulations,” said Interim Commissioner Pelicia Hall. “But using juveniles to sneak cell phones, drugs and other illegal items to inmates is a new twist for MDOC. We are very thankful for the efforts of our K-9 officers and this officer’s vigilance while on patrol near SMCI.”

The juveniles, both males, currently are being held in a juvenile detention center, and Shoots is being held without bond in the Greene County Jail.

MDOC on Monday took steps that could result in Shoots being returned to prison. He was paroled on Feb. 13, 2015 after serving time for possession of a controlled substance in Jackson County. He received 10 years and 354 days when sentenced on three counts on Aug. 6, 2012.

Because of the ongoing investigations, MDOC is limited in releasing further details, including how long the juveniles or Shoots may have been involved in contraband drops and how much money is involved

MDOC expects more arrests in both cases.