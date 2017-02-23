55 detained in immigration raids at restaurants in Mississippi

Related Coverage Authorities execute federal search warrants at several Chinese restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A total of 55 people were detained Wednesday after agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office raided restaurants across Mississippi.According to a spokesperson for ICE, agents were executing federal search warrants at multiple Asian restaurants.

In the Metro area, WJTV spotted law enforcement officers at the China Buffet and Ichiban restaurants in Pearl. We’re told that agents also went to the Ichiban locations in Flowood.

ICE spokesperson Thomas Byrd said on Wednesday that a total of eight restaurants in the Jackson metro area and Meridian were served the search warrants.