Hinds County deputy arrested, fired after drugs found in patrol car

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Hinds County sheriff’s deputy is in custody for possession of drugs.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke said 31-year-old Larry Taylor had been arrested. He was also fired from the department.

Investigators allegedly found narcotics in Taylor’s patrol vehicle Tuesday. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

“It’s disappointing when we are put in a position to arrest one of our own,” said Major Luke. “Law enforcement officers are expected to held themselves to a higher standard. These isolated events put doubt in the mind of the citizens that we serve.”

Taylor is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.