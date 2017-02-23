History of the Smith Robertson Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center reserves a rich history.The museum has several exhibits that display the accomplishments of African Americans in the Magnolia state.

Through art, artifacts, and photography, the museum showcases dozens of permanent exhibits.

Years ago, there weren’t schools that Blacks could attend. The first official school for Blacks in Jackson opened in 1894; it was called the West Jackson Colored School. The structure burned down twice and was rebuilt for a third time as the building we now know as the museum.

The school was renamed to the Smith Robertson School. Robertson was born a slave in Alabama. After he bought his own freedom, he moved to Jackson.

For more than 77 years, Blacks attended the Smith Robertson School on Bloom Street. It closed in 1971 due to integration. Years later, several residents got together in hopes to preserve the history of the building. That’s when the Smith Robertson Museum was formed.

It’s located at 28 Bloom Street in Jackson. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Get more information about the museum on the city’s website.