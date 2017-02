JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters put out flames early Thursday morning at a house on Beverly Circle off of Capitol Street.

Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations said that crews went to the scene around 2:39 a.m.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside the house.

Crews were able to get the flames under control around 3:37 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.