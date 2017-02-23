JPS Board of Trustees temporarily suspends superintendent search

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees has temporarily stopped its search for finding the district’s next superintendent.The Board voted to keep Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray in that role for the remainder of the current school year through the 2017-2018 school year.

They also suspended its requests for proposals from qualified consultants to conduct a national search for the next JPS superintendent at its regularly scheduled Board meeting on Tuesday, February 21.

During the interim period, the Board said it would continue to listen to the issues that are important to the community in securing a permanent superintendent.

“We have absolute confidence in Dr. Murray and the work that he is doing and the improvements that we see that’s happening throughout the District,” said Board President Beneta Burt.

“I am honored and grateful to the Board of Trustees for extending my opportunity to serve as interim superintendent,” said Dr. Murray. “We will continue to ensure the District moves from probation to accredited status and work to improve the District’s academic performance rating.

Dr. Murray has been serving as interim superintendent of Jackson Public Schools since November 17, 2016.