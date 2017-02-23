JPS officials consider closing Poindexter Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public School officials are considering closing Poindexter Elementary.

JPS Executive Director of Public and Media Relations Sherwin Johnson said Poindexter has 109 students and is being considered for consolidation into Barr Elementary for the 2017-2018 school year.

We’re told the reason behind the possible change is because of increased costs to maintain aged school buildings along with the decrease of state funding.

Johnson said a decline in enrollment led the district to conduct a study into the feasibility of consolidating some of its schools that have 150 students or less.

The District has met and scheduled meetings with the parents and employees of Poindexter and Barr.

Johnson said Poindexter is not officially scheduled to close next school year. A proposal has not been officially presented or voted on by the school board.