Law Enforcement Holds Community Conversation

JACKSON, Miss. – Bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement is a part of a plan to curb crime in the Jackson.

“Between law enforcement and the community because we can’t do anything without y’all,” Police Chief, Lee Vance said.

The doors of city hall opened this evening for a community conversation, where concerns and solutions took center stage.

“We’ve had some successes in crime fighting overall 14% reduction last year about 17% the year before last,” Vance explained.

While JPD says some crime numbers have decreased, the two year commitment with the Violence Reduction Network could help drop the numbers even more.

“It was selected as a VRN city, there’s been other cities that have been selected major cities,” Darryl Gilbert with the Drug Enforcement Administration explained.

Officials belonging to several law enforcement agencies sat before a room of Jacksonians listening to concerns.

“Clean up the city, criminals like dirty places because they know people aren’t going to go there,” Jackson resident, Shirley Miller said.

Miller has been living off Northside Drive for 30 years, she says her input in this meeting was to bring about the idea of community involvement and tailoring resources to different neighborhoods.

“There are certain things you can do that don’t involve the police just like we talked about clean-up we can do that and we can respect our property-we can respect our neighbors,” Miller said.

“We’re looking in terms of education community and training and to actually bring those three components together,” Gilbert said.