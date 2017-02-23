Mississippi governor wants renewed push for lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he wants legislators to make a late-session push to enact a lottery as a way to possibly generate tens of millions of dollars a year to boost the state budget.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Bryant also says he is asking the state Department of Finance and Administration to thoroughly review contracts for goods and services to try to find ways to save money.

The Republican governor this week had to make his third round of spending cuts since the budget year started July 1 because tax collections continue to fall short of expectations.

Lottery proposals died in the House earlier this month but could be revived in the Senate in the next few weeks.