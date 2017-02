MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

MHP said the wreck is near mile marker 110 on I-55 North. All northbound lanes are blocked.

MHP said law enforcement officers would also shut down southbound lanes so that air care can come to the scene.

Drivers should avoid this area.

@MississippiDOT a white male was transported to UMMC with life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. pic.twitter.com/WZjsFdG1gx — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 23, 2017