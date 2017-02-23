Rankin County school bus driver raps to students about getting an education

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — With some rap lyrics and a catchy beat, a bus driver for the Rankin County School District is using music to get students excited about learning.Substitute bus driver Roosevelt Mitchell is taking his love for music and kids to a new tempo.

“I love to see those young people smile,” he said. “I love to see them excited about coming to school, and when they get on the bus, I’m saying good morning to them. Then I begin to break out in my song.”

A student on the bus took a video of Mitchell rapping his song.

Mitchell has been a substitute bus driver for eight years, but before that, he was a substitute teacher. He said his students inspired him to write the catchy song.

“I was asking the students different things about school, and I was beginning to jot them down. All of a sudden when I went home and I just went over them a little bit, and the thought came to me this is a song.”

“It’s so important to have bus drivers like that reach out to the students because they’re the first first ones they see in the morning and the last ones they see in the afternoon,” said Kristen Windham, a spokesperson for the school district.

He wants to send a positive message, something many rap lyrics lack these days.

“The artist needs to keep in mind that the young people are hearing them,” Mitchell said. “They’re learning those lyrics before their ABC’s and 123’s.”

The Rankin County School District says they didn’t know about Mitchell’s song until the student posted the video, but they fully support his message.