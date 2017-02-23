Sanctuary city ban heads to Mississippi House

The Associated Press Published:
state legislature

 

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A bill headed to the Mississippi House says cities, counties, state agencies and public colleges can’t prevent employees from asking someone’s immigration status and can’t give legal status to people who have entered the country without permission.

Senate Bill 2710 passed the House Judiciary B Committee on Thursday. The committee added a phrase saying agencies must follow state immigration laws, as well as federal laws.

David Baria, a Democrat from Bay St. Louis, objected to the bill, saying some people in his county might have entered the U.S. illegally. He says children taken across the border by their parents have no choice in the matter.

The city of Jackson passed an ordinance in 2010, meant to ban racial profiling, that prevents police officers from asking a person’s immigration status.

