JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several banks team up to give back to the Jackson community.

It was a part of Bankers Build 2016.The different branches put competition aside to sponsor a zero-interest home for Habitat for Humanity.

The group started building the Greenview Drive house in the fall.

The home went to Annie White. She said she’s thankful for the generosity of the banks and Habitat.

White worked as a volunteer for Habitat to build her next-door neighbor’s Habitat for Humanity house.