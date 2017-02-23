Stateholders meet about Jackson water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Stakeholders gathered at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Thursday for a meeting to discuss the City of Jackson’s water issues.

Representatives from several public agencies attended.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors tweeted a photo of the meeting.

Wednesday, Mayor Tony Yarber held a news conference to give an update about the Forest Avenue water line break. The breaks are on a 48-inch water line. Yarber declared the Forest Avenue situation an emergency last month. The Hinds County Board of Supervisors also declared it a state of emergency about the issue.

WJTV reached out to the Governor’s office about the water problems. Below is a statement from Clay Chandler, Director of Communications for the Governor Phil Bryant”

Gov. Bryant will maintain regular contact with MEMA and other relevant agencies in advance of the repairs the city of Jackson has planned for its water system. Should he determine a state of emergency is necessary, he will declare one.

