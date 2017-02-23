TRAFFIC: Crash on Highway 18 and McDowell in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash on Highway 18 and McDowell in Jackson.

It appears SUV collided with motor home on Highway 18. Working to get more details @WJTV pic.twitter.com/iDd0VZKQMh — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 23, 2017

Crash on Highway 18 and McDowell. Front end of SUV smashed in. No word yet on any injuries @WJTV pic.twitter.com/wnPt5MpbbZ — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 23, 2017

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

There is no word ont he extent of possible injuries. At least two vehicles, including a pickup truck or SUV and a motor home, were damaged.

