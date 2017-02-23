UMMC budgets cuts likely to cause expense reductions, layoffs

By Published: Updated:
ummc-budget-cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has to save about $24 million in the next few months.

To get to the savings goal, they will have to make some cuts.

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. LouAnn Woodward sent a letter to employees this week about the financial action plan.

The letter said bedside patient care would not be affected. However, in order to meet the savings goal, Woodward said all other measures are on the table, including eliminating programs and reducing the size of the workforce.

UMMC officials said they would not be able to reach the financial goal without some reductions in staffing. They also hope to reach the savings goal through expense reductions or revenue increases.

We’re told that they’ve been watching their financial situation and the cuts are necessary. They said they have received more than $8.2 million in reduced state funding for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Another issue that contributed to the financial problem is that the funding they receive through the Division of Medicaid is $35 million below their initial projection.

Woodward said in the letter that achieving this $24 million in savings will not solve the problem. Revenue sources will continue to be under pressure, so this focus on cost will not end after the current fiscal year.

