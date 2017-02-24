Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old in Connecticut after mother stabbed to death





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they are searching for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Bridgeport police say after receiving multiple 911 calls of a dispute, officers responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. where two people were stabbed. Police say that it is Aylin’s mother who was found dead at the scene. The mother’s female friend was also stabbed multiple times and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition and expected to survive. Police are not identifying the victims at this time.

#Bridgeport Police confirm it is the mother of missing 6 year-old Aylin Hernandez who was stabbed to death in her Bridgeport home. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 24, 2017

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for the child. Aylin is believed to be with her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Greenwood Street home following the homicide.

Bridgeport's police chief is visibly shaken by how terrible the stabbing scene was inside home of missing girl. pic.twitter.com/r6LfJejmug — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 24, 2017

Police say Oscar Hernandez had been home when Aylin’s mother, whom he has a dating relationship with, and her friend came home, prompting the attack. The Chief added that the apartment was filled with alcohol bottles and Hernandez has a criminal history, as well as a protective order in place involving a different female.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE 6 YO AYLIN SOFIA HERNANDEZ: veh is an Enterprise rental car 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata CT reg AG91925. Call 911 w/info pic.twitter.com/E5ERXeGIuJ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 24, 2017

Police are looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number AG91925, that Hernandez is believed to be traveling in.

Police say Oscar and Aylin Hernandez are now of the state. Bridgeport police say they are working with New York City police and other parts of the country in searching for Aylin. They also say that they have intelligence that they may be in the Bronx.

It is unknown what Aylin may be wearing but she is described as being roughly 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, according to police, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Aylin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

