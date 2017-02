RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A death investigation is underway in Rankin County.

According to the sheriff’s department, it happened Friday afternoon at The Vineyard at Castlewoods apartment complex.

No other details have been released.

WJTV is working to get more information.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.