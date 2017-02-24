Drugs, guns found in Utica home; 1 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies seized guns, drugs, and money after executing a search warrant at a home on Hickstown Road in Utica.

They also arrested 29-year-old Andrew Hicks.

Investigators that were working on multiple burglary cases said they went to the home attempting to recover stolen items. When they were there, they found the drugs. About $7,000 in cash was also confiscated.

Hicks is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of MDMA.

He has been taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.