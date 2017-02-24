Family Christian Stores closing all locations

(WJTV) — The bookstore chain Family Christian Stores is closing all of its locations.



President and CEO Chuck Bengochea posted a letter announcing the company’s liquidation on its website Friday.

Bengochea said there had been challenges and setbacks, along with remarkable acts of service for the business.

He mentioned in the letter company, who mission is committed to serving God, has had two difficult years and will begin the closing process soon.

In Mississippi, there are two locations– one in Flowood and the other one in Southaven.

Read the full letter on the store’s website here.