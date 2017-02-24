Rankin County authorities investigate report of gas leak

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Emergency officials are investigating the report of a gas leak in Rankin County.

It’s near Johns-Mayton Rd between Highway 43 and Highway 13 North of the Puckett community.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said that told that around 10:45 a.m., a utility company notified the sheriff’s department that they hit a utility pole that may have contain hydrogen sulfide.

Emergency crews and first responders came to the scene and were able to determine that the line was dead.

Sheriff Bailey said only a small amount of gas escaped. We’re told that there was not threat to the public.