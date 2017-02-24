Gov. Bryant visits Vice President Pence’s home in D.C.

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Gov. Bryant's Twitter
Photo: Gov. Bryant's Twitter

 

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant got the chance to visit with Vice President Mike Pence.

Bryant tweeted a photo of the two of them Friday.

He said that he and First Lady Deborah Bryant got the chance to visit Pence and his wife at their home in Washington D.C.

The Bryants also posed for a photo outside of the home.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s