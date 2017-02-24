Gov. Bryant visits Vice President Pence’s home in D.C.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant got the chance to visit with Vice President Mike Pence.

Bryant tweeted a photo of the two of them Friday.

He said that he and First Lady Deborah Bryant got the chance to visit Pence and his wife at their home in Washington D.C.

The Bryants also posed for a photo outside of the home.

Deborah and I visited Vice President Pence and his wife Karen at their home in Washington today. Proud of Mike and the great job he's doing. pic.twitter.com/l3X1P6c99d — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) February 24, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.