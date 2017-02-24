JPS holds annual Open Doors Chess Tournament

By Published:
chess-tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –More than 100 students came for the Jackson Public Schools Open Doors Chess Tournament.

The tournament is hosted by the district’s Gifted Program.

170 middles schoolers competed for first in this year’s tournament.

We spoke with one parent who told us why the game of chess is important for kids to learn.

“I believe the game of chess is very important for what it stands for,” Melba Fortson said. “He tries to teach me how to play, but I can’t do it, so it takes a really special person especially for a child to be able to play the game of chess.”

JPS officials said even though it’s just a board game, it’s a great tool that helps improve the students’ critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, and reasoning skills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s