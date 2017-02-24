JPS holds annual Open Doors Chess Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –More than 100 students came for the Jackson Public Schools Open Doors Chess Tournament.

The tournament is hosted by the district’s Gifted Program.

170 middles schoolers competed for first in this year’s tournament.

We spoke with one parent who told us why the game of chess is important for kids to learn.

“I believe the game of chess is very important for what it stands for,” Melba Fortson said. “He tries to teach me how to play, but I can’t do it, so it takes a really special person especially for a child to be able to play the game of chess.”

JPS officials said even though it’s just a board game, it’s a great tool that helps improve the students’ critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, and reasoning skills.