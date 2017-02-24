M-Braves announce plans for new video board

PEARL, MS — The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, unveiled plans to build a new high definition video board at Trustmark Park prior to the start of the 2017 season.

At 68 feet wide by 28 feet high (1,904 square feet), the state-of-the-art Panasonic HD video board will be approximately four times larger than the previous video display. The new board will be the largest single display in the Southern League and the largest in Central and South Mississippi.

“We are excited to bring this new technology to Trustmark Park,” said M-Braves General Manager Steve DeSalvo. “The fans will immediately notice the enhanced experience as we strive to continue providing affordable, quality family entertainment. We can’t wait for fans to see the board and all that we have planned for the 2017 season.”

The new video board is the largest capital expense improvement since the construction of the stadium when the Double-A Braves opened Trustmark Park in 2005. With this project, the Trustmark Park control room and equipment will also be updated to HD levels. Previously, the controls and video board were all standard definition.

Not only will the new LED video display significantly upgrade the facility, but it will drastically enhance the fan experience at Trustmark Park. At 720p HD, Mississippi Braves fans will enjoy a magnified experience during key moments such as home runs, strikeouts, between-inning entertainment and much more. The new boards display resolution will be 1280 pixels wide by 600 pixels high.

Premium sponsorship inventory is available now, but interested parties must act fast as there are only a few premium packages available. Digital signage is a unique way to highlight your message to a captive audience at the ballpark.

The Mississippi Braves open the 2017 season at Trustmark Park Thursday, April 6 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Season tickets, mini plans, flex plans and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 888-BRAVES4 or stop by the M-Braves Front Office Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.

