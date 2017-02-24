Man out of jail on bond suspected of deadly November shooting

Related Coverage JPD identifies 58th homicide victim this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old out of jail on bond for a robbery is now being named as a suspect in a November deadly shooting.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Noah Bradford.

On November 18, 2016, around 7:30 p.m., officers went to Anna Lisa Lane to respond to what they thought was a traffic accident. An SUV had hit a home in the area.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old Tunoris Lewis dead in the driver seat. Police said he had been shot in the head.

The investigation determined that two men left the scene on foot near the intersection of Anna Lisa Lane and Castle Hill Drive.

Noah was recently named as a suspect in the case.

However, on November 23, 2016, Bradford was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of the Metro PCS on Raymond Road. We’re told he has been out of jail on bond for the robbery charge.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Bradford or the identity of the second suspect involved in this incident is urged to contact police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355- TIPS (8477).