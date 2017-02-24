Mississippi House kills bond for Jackson Airport facility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi House rejects a measure that would allow the state to issue bonds to finance a capital investment project at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport.

The Clarion-Ledger reports ( http://on.thec-l.com/2l3DDrQ ) that the project, which would build a heavy aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facility, costs over $100 million. The project was expected to start in 2019 and last five years.

Republican Jeff Smith of Columbus, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and the bill’s author, says the project would have modernized the airport and created 500 jobs. He says an unnamed developer was in talks with the Mississippi Development Authority about upgrading the airport.

Smith attempted to introduce the bill on the floor, but House members_both Republican and Democrat- rejected the motion.