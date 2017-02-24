Police investigate Castlewoods Boulevard shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Castlewoods Boulevard in Brandon, Mississippi.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Raymond Duke tells WJTV that the shooting happened at about 5:00am. She told police that a white SUV passed her and the driver fired one shot at her. She was hit in the left buttocks area. She was able to walk to the nearby Brookdale Senior Living Facility, located at 140 Castlewoods Boulevard, near Brockhurst Court. She called police from the parking lot of the facility.

Authorities say she was brought to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Suke says they have people stationed around the area looking for a possible suspect.

