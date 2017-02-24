Repairs scheduled for Green Gable Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Terry Mann says a road near his home has been deteriorating for months.



WJTV 12 talked to viewer John Brown and with leaders to see what the hold up was.

He says the street has been in bad shape for about three months. Friday morning he said he even had to dodge an oncoming vehicle so that he wouldn’t have a head on collision.

Terry Mayor Joseph Kendrick said anytime there’s a big job like that, there’s agreement that has to be made with the town and the county.

Friday afternoon, Hinds County issued a closure for the road in anticipation of those repairs. Crews replace a cross drain Monday, February 27, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The closure will be about 2/10 of a mile from the I-55 Frontage Road.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.