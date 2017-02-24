Reward offered for info on September 2016 Ridgeland bank robber

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are still looking for a bank robber who held up the Origin Bank in Ridgeland last September.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible.

Police went to the Origin Bank on Lake Harbour Drive on September 8, 2016.

The suspect is a white male between five feet, ten inches to six feet tall, ranging in age from 45-years-old to 60-years-old, weighing between 225 and 250 pounds. He has a fair complexion, red-faced and has close-cut hair or bald.

Officers released photos of the person they are looking for and the vehicle in question.

The robber came into the bank with a weapon and demanded money. Police said he left the area in a bright blue Nissan Versa.

If anyone has information that could assist in this investigation should contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530 or the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

Origin Bank Robbery Investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Ridgeland Police Photo: Ridgeland Police Photo: Ridgeland Police Photo: Ridgeland Police