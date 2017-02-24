Vigil held for Toomsuba quadruple murder victims

TOOMSUBA, Miss. (WJTV) — The Toomsuba community in Lauderdale County are mourning the loss of four people who were killed in a shooting earlier this week.

A vigil was held Thursday night in their honor.

65-year-old Edna Durr, her daughters Kiearra Durr and Tomecca Pickett, along with her grandson 5-year-old Owen Pickett were shot to death inside their home Monday overnight.

Deputies are placing the blame on Tomecca’s boyfriend, Karon McVay. He’s charged with three counts of murder and one count of capital murder.

Every tear, every candle, every picture is for their memory.

“Everybody in the community came out that loved the Durrs,” Sherren Smith said, who is a cousin of the victims. She said it’s tough but they will keep their heads up to push through.

“Just one day at a time with prayer love and support and just try and take something positive from this bad situation,” she said.

Tomecca and Owen Pickett (Photo courtesy of family friend) Edna Durr (Photo courtesy of family friend)