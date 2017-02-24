Woman found dead inside Neshoba County church

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman was found dead inside of a Neshoba County church.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell said 69-year-old Brenda Strickland Pinter was found dead inside Dixon Baptist Church. The church is located on Highway 21 South.

Sheriff Waddell said a homicide investigation is under way.

Sheriff Waddell said her husband found her there when he went to the church to check on her. He told authorities she went there to clean the church but hadn’t heard from her.

Authorities believe she died of a gunshot wound. They are waiting to find out the cause of death after the autopsy is complete.