1 dead, 4 injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A three car wreck on MS 22 leaves one dead and four injured.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Tripplet Road, east of Flora.

According to Troopers, preliminary investigation shows that a maroon Jeep was traveling west. The driver crossed over the center line and struck a Dodge van that was traveling east.

The Jeep then struck a white Nissan Altima in a head on collision.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was airlifted to UMMC. They sustained serious injuries.

The three passengers in the Dodge van were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.