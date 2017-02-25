Breaking: Suspect Sought in Castlewood’s Drive By Shooting and Suspicious Death

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 28 year old, Alex Bridges Deaton, in connection to Friday’s suspicious death at Vineyards Apartments, and drive by shooting on Castlewood’s Blvd.

On Friday around 4:20 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a request to do a welfare check on a resident at Vineyards Apartments off of Vine Drive near Castlewood’s. A deputy along with a family member found a 30 year old female deceased inside the apartment.

The deceased victim’s vehicle, a white 2012 GMC Arcadia SUV was missing.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says Deaton is the victim’s boyfriend. He is being sought in connection to her missing vehicle, missing phone and the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Rankin County deputies also responded to a shooting on Castlewood’s Blvd around 5 AM, Friday morning.

A woman told deputies she had been shot while jogging. During the investigation the victim stated that a white male with facial hair, driving a small white SUV, shot her from his driver’s window striking her in the thigh.

Due to Deaton’s physical description, the description of the white SUV missing from the deceased victim, the proximity of the two incidents, and physical evidence collected at the Castlewood’s Boulevard shooting, Deaton is a suspect in both incidents.

Warrants are being issued for Deaton and deputies are actively searching for him with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect is believed to be still driving a white 2012 GMC Acadia bearing Mississippi Nurses Foundation Tag Number F396 NF.

Anyone with information that leads to arrest of Alex Bridges Deaton would be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com .