Walthall County: Woman kicks out patrol car window to escape

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department, one woman is facing felony escape after busting out the back window of a patrol car and running from deputies.

It happened this morning while deputies were responding to a burglary in progress.

We’re told that Elisha McKenzie was taken into custody.

According to the department’s Facebook post, while interviewing the victim, deputies realized McKenzie kicked out the back window of the patrol car and escaped on foot into nearby wood line.

After searching the area, an investigator found McKenzie had freed herself from the handcuffs and was walking down the road not too far from where the burglary took place.

“Good job to the deputies and investigators for making a quick arrest on the burglary and as well getting the escaped female back into custody, too many times people escape and aren’t apprehended until months later which allows them to possibly commit several other crimes. Thankful for the good teamwork that we have at WCSO,” says Sheriff Kyle Breland.

McKenzie is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, felony escape, conspiracy to commit a crime, destruction of government property, petit larceny and trespassing.