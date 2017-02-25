Wildfire burning in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission is helping local authorities fight a wildfire near J D Hood Lane in Crystal Springs.

According to officials with the MFC, the fire is approximately 40 acres and off in a deep wooded area.

We’re told no structures are threatened at this time, unless the wildfire continues to grow in size.

“The Mississippi Forestry Commission is very proud of our Wildland Firefighters who work long hours in tough and demanding conditions to protect lives, homes, and forestland,” says Brighton Forester, Public Relations Director

Firefighters will be on scene throughout the night monitoring hot spots.

At this time the fire is about 75% contained.