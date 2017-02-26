Amber Alert issued for Gulfport girl

GULFPORT, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old Gulfport girl.

Investigators said Taniya Edwards was last seen with her 40-year-old grandmother, Sandra Hayes, and three other black females on 21st Street in Gulfport.

They were traveling in a light colored, possibly white, Chrysler 300 with a Michigan license plate.

Edwards was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt, dark jeans and red and black Jordan tennis shoes. She is three feet tall, weighs 28 pounds, has black hair braided in a mohawk and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Edwards or Hayes, call MBI at 855-642-5378.

(Sandra Hayes)

(Chrysler 300 with a Michigan license plate)