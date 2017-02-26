Man accused of smuggling contraband into jail now behind bars

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) –

One man is behind bars after attempting to smuggle contraband into the Raymond Detention Center. That contraband includes 50 grams of marijuana, a large amount of loose tobacco, cigarettes, rolling papers, vodka and numerous cell phones.

It happened around 3 Sunday morning. According to investigators, a transportation deputy watched as a bag of contraband was thrown over the security fence at the jail.

Hinds County deputies arrested 20-year-old Domonik Antione Bracey.

Officers said Bracey was found a half mile from the facility on Highway 18. We’re told Bracey had some injuries from running through briers in a wooded area close to the jail.

Investigators believe that two accomplices managed to get away in the vehicle.

We’re told Bracey is cooperating with authorities and additional arrests are expected.

He’s charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and obstructing traffic.

Bracey is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.