Pedestrian Struck on I-55 Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to I-55 Frontage Road around 8 Saturday night to a pedestrian struck by a car.

The driver of a vehicle was traveling south on the frontage road, when they observed a stalled vehicle in the right lane of traffic.

Moments later a male came into the lane of traffic. One vehicle was able to avoid hitting him, but the driver of the other vehicle hit the man walking.

The pedestrian suffered a broken leg and broken arm. He also had head trauma. His condition appeared to be stable after being transported to UMMC by AMR.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

The driver was questioned and there are no pending charges.