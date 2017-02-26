Pedestrian Struck on I-55 Frontage Road

By Published:
police-lights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to I-55 Frontage Road around 8 Saturday night to a pedestrian struck by a car.

The driver of a vehicle was traveling south on the frontage road, when they observed a stalled vehicle in the right lane of traffic.

Moments later a male came into the lane of traffic. One vehicle was able to avoid hitting him, but the driver of the other vehicle hit the man walking.

The pedestrian suffered a broken leg and broken arm. He also had head trauma. His condition appeared to be stable after being transported to UMMC by AMR.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

The driver was questioned and there are no pending charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s