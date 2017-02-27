Bankruptcy fraud sentencing for ‘Dance Moms’ star now May 8

FILE PHOTO - In this June 27, 2016, file photo, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller leaves federal court after pleading guilty in Pittsburgh to bankruptcy fraud and failing to report thousands of dollars in Australian currency she brought into the country. Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pittsburgh on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the start of her sentencing hearing in her bankruptcy fraud case. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PITTSBURGH (AP) – The federal court sentencing for “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller will continue before a federal court judge in Pittsburgh on May 8.

Miller’s complicated sentencing hearing began Jan. 20 and was to have concluded Feb. 24. But prosecutors postponed it and the judge scheduled it to continue in more than two months.

Prosecutors say Miller was dishonest and only fessed up to her real income after a bankruptcy judge saw her on TV in 2012 and figured she had to be lying. They’re seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller’s attorneys say their client simply got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always intended to repay her debts. They’re seeking probation.

 

