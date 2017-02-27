Benjamin’s sentencing in prison bribe case delayed to Friday

The Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO Former state Sen. Irb Benjamin, who was charged last year in a bribery scandal centering on former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps. walks to the federal courthouse for a hearing in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 9, 2016. The hearing is on evidence of how much the bribes taken by Epps cost Mississippi's taxpayers. That determination, in turn, will influence how long Epps spends in prison for money laundering and filing false tax returns related to $1.4 million in bribes prosecutors say he took. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
FILE PHOTO Former state Sen. Irb Benjamin, who was charged last year in a bribery scandal centering on former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps. walks to the federal courthouse for a hearing in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 9, 2016. The hearing is on evidence of how much the bribes taken by Epps cost Mississippi's taxpayers. That determination, in turn, will influence how long Epps spends in prison for money laundering and filing false tax returns related to $1.4 million in bribes prosecutors say he took. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Sentencing has been delayed until Friday for a former state senator who pleaded guilty to paying bribes for prison contracts.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate had been set Monday to sentence Irb Benjamin of Madison, but rescheduled the hearing last week.

Lawyer Joseph Hollomon asked for the delay, saying Benjamin needs more time to prepare and “attend to medical issues.”

Benjamin admitted in court that he paid bribes to former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps to obtain contracts at state prison work centers and county jails. Brandon businessman Cecil McCrory and Epps pleaded guilty to charges connected to the bribery scheme in February 2015. Epps awaits sentencing.

Benjamin faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Prosecutors also want him to forfeit money he gained.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s