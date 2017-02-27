Body of boy missing in storm found on island in LA River

Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino
Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing during a storm more than a week ago has been found on an island in the Los Angeles River.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday (http://lat.ms/2lo1VxK ) that Elias Rodriguez was found dead near the Los Feliz section of the city.

The boy was reported missing Feb. 17. He had left a phone message for his mother saying he was walking home from school.

Distraught family members went to the location where the body was found.

A police spokeswoman says the boy may have been swept away in a wash that feeds the LA River.

The river was raging at the time and police say the body was badly battered. The county coroner’s office has not officially identified the body.

